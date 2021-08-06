Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kelsey Holmes

Cloud Pattern

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes
Cloud Pattern drawing illustration pack stamp symbol graphic nature creative market hand drawn hand procreate texture weather air stars moon rain sky sun cloud
Drawn in Procreate and then vectorized in Adobe Illustrator. These illustrations along with others can be purchased in a pack on Creative Market!

https://creativemarket.com/kelseyholmes/6373078-Hand-Drawn-Illustration-Pack

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes

