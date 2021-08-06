Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mahbub Rahman

Landing Page Re-Design #32

Mahbub Rahman
Mahbub Rahman
  • Save
Landing Page Re-Design #32 graphic design web design web design ux ui design langing web design landing page langing website digital typography agency digital typography uiux ui minimal landing page design interface landing page design website design project project web re-design design web
Download color palette

Landing Page Re-Design Ideas!

So the ideas, I want to bring keep the design more informative, try to keep professionalism feels by using strong typography and minimalist layout.

Please let me know what do you think about this exploration!

Also, feel free to feedback and comment. don't forget to press "L" if you love it. Thanks!

I am available for freelance hire,

Contact us,
>Email:
mahbubrahman996@gmail.com
>Skype
live:mahbubrahman996

#Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/mahbub_rahman_chowdhury/

(And my DMs are open!)
Thanks for Watching.

Mahbub Rahman
Mahbub Rahman

More by Mahbub Rahman

View profile
    • Like