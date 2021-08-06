Shetabino web design company logo design

Hi There ✌

This is one of my favorite Logo designs which I did for a nice web design company that I participate in too. It consists of an elephant as a symbol of heaviness and immovability and accelerated movement effects. These effects intend The meaning of the word “Shetab” in the original brand name in Persian language which means acceleration. By the way the owner of the company loves elephants too 🐘😂. By using the websites designed by Shetabino even a business as immovable as an elephant can grow fast!