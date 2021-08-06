Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vlad Pochukalin

Blockchain App for Gamers

Hello, friends!
Today I present to you one of the screens I created for Game Machine. Here is a shop screen of a mining app where gamers can mine crypto and spend it on items in online games using the built-in shop.

Feel free to leave comments.

💌 I am open to new projects! Drop me a line: vladpochukalin@gmail.com

