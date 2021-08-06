Matthias Vancoillie

Breakfast Brief 047: Design a new logo for Entread, an entertainment website covering news for video games and movies.

Get started with #BreakfastBriefs today! Rug van hand met omlaag wijzende wijsvingerhttps://logocereal.gumroad.com/l/breakfast-briefs

