Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thorsten Bell

Daily UI - Day 3: Landing Page Option 1

Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell
  • Save
Daily UI - Day 3: Landing Page Option 1 ui illustration design graphic design dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui app adobe xd
Download color palette

Landing page design for Daily UI Challenge.

Made using Adobe XD
Font is Titillium web

Thorsten Bell
Thorsten Bell

More by Thorsten Bell

View profile
    • Like