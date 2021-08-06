ikhwalfazri

Multimedia Department Poster on SMKN 1 Bogor Yearbook 2020

ikhwalfazri
ikhwalfazri
  • Save
Multimedia Department Poster on SMKN 1 Bogor Yearbook 2020 event flyer poster poster idea poster design photo edit photography multimedia indonesian yearbook graphic design
Download color palette

big thanks to my fellas who's on this poster

ikhwalfazri
ikhwalfazri

More by ikhwalfazri

View profile
    • Like