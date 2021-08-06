Yosbrands

MOHJA

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
Hire Me
  • Save
MOHJA identity minimal aesthetics brand typography logomark product cosmetic organics plant vase eye mark branding logo
Download color palette

Unused concept for Mohja, a cosmetic brand.
I really liked this one, but the client chose to go with a different concept (will be shared soon).
Keywords : eye, vase, plant.
More on :
Instagram
Behance

Yosbrands
Yosbrands
I design and create solutions!

More by Yosbrands

View profile
    • Like