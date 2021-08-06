Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Filip Lanči

Architecture App UI – Detail / Profile

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
  • Save
Architecture App UI – Detail / Profile place detail place user profile profile modern clean bridge architecture city urban typography typography ui buildings discover minimal app design iphone iphone app flat interface
Download color palette

Some more screens for Architecture App, Place Detail and Profile. Think it's ready for animation! 🤌🏻

👣 Follow me on Instagram

Filip Lanči
Filip Lanči
Product Designer 💻

More by Filip Lanči

View profile
    • Like