SAM151515

Greenflower

SAM151515
SAM151515
  • Save
Greenflower vector icon logo flat design challenge branding dailylogo dailylogochallenge
Download color palette

Day 22 of #dailylogochallenge out of Day 50.
Prompt: City Logo.
Brand: Greenflower.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
SAM151515
SAM151515

More by SAM151515

View profile
    • Like