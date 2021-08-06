Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tarek M.Sherif

Smart Cup app

Smart Cup app ui design ux mds app graphic design ui
It's a task from Shiftnudge - Interface Design Course for @mds

the task is to create a screen for smart cup app to practice on font types and weights.

my shot is a screen from Smart Cup app which let us to control the temperature of our hot beverages.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
