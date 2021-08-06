🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's a task from Shiftnudge - Interface Design Course for @mds
the task is to create a screen for smart cup app to practice on font types and weights.
my shot is a screen from Smart Cup app which let us to control the temperature of our hot beverages.
Please let me know you feedback,
Thanks.