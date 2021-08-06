Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Prospective Students Brochure | SCGSAH

This piece is directed at prospective students of programs offered by the SC Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities. A brief overview of summer and residential high school programs are outlined in this brochure, which means this brochure can reach middle school and high school students.
It will be handed out in person by recruiters at middle and high schools.
It is also the first in a new line of marketing materials for the SCGSAH Admissions department.

