ellie heywood

Here We Are, Here & Now

ellie heywood
ellie heywood
  • Save
Here We Are, Here & Now handmade digital print gothic calligraphy design illustration calligraphie calligraphy design blackletter graphic design calligraphy and lettering artist calligraphy
Download color palette

a collaboration with Rory Lewis, joining two contrasting subjects: western gothic calligraphy and eastern spiritual illustration. digitally printed on to recycled Antelope Straw paper stock. full triptych available on elettr.art

ellie heywood
ellie heywood

More by ellie heywood

View profile
    • Like