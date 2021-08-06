Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fitness App Signup - DailyUI 001

Fitness App Signup - DailyUI 001 sign-up signup mobile ui design design challenge ui ux design ui dailyui
A few of us on the design team are taking part in a daily UI challenge. Here's #001, a sign up flow for an AI-generated fitness app based on your fitness goals, how often you can work out, and how many minutes per session.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
