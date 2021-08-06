Ityadi Bangla Custom Logotype

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Love Ityadi!
A little time with the favorite Bangla TV show "Ityadi" Attempts to design, write, and brand custom Bengali logotypes. I would like to know how it is and the name of your favorite Bangla TV show?
I hope that in the future Bengali will practice modern logo and branding design. All you need is your inspiration.
MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd
Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com
Thanks, Subrata Das