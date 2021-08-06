Ityadi Bangla Custom Logotype

Love Ityadi!

A little time with the favorite Bangla TV show "Ityadi" Attempts to design, write, and brand custom Bengali logotypes. I would like to know how it is and the name of your favorite Bangla TV show?

I hope that in the future Bengali will practice modern logo and branding design. All you need is your inspiration.

MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd

Email: subrata_dass@outlook.com

Thanks, Subrata Das