Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeff C

Kazoku mobile app

Jeff C
Jeff C
Hire Me
  • Save
Kazoku mobile app rental real estate design app mobile ux ui
Kazoku mobile app rental real estate design app mobile ux ui
Kazoku mobile app rental real estate design app mobile ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Kazoku-Dribbble-1.png
  2. Kazoku-Dribbble-2.png
  3. Kazoku-Dribbble-3.png

UX design project for a real estate startup that helps ex-pats search for apartments in Tokyo.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Jeff C
Jeff C
Welcome to my UX design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Jeff C

View profile
    • Like