Microcopy.me - UX (micro) copy database

Microcopy.me - UX (micro) copy database dashboard sorting search filters copy homepage ux illustration uxdesign design
Something from my own home workshop https://www.microcopy.me/

It took me 2 days to design and 5 to develop using Webflow CMS. The actual Figma design is much better. It seems my JavaScript skills are a bit rusty so MVP came out very simple. So, we are looking at probably 7 more days to perfect it :)

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
