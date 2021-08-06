Microcopy.me - UX (micro) copy database

Something from my own home workshop https://www.microcopy.me/

It took me 2 days to design and 5 to develop using Webflow CMS. The actual Figma design is much better. It seems my JavaScript skills are a bit rusty so MVP came out very simple. So, we are looking at probably 7 more days to perfect it :)

