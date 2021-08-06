Rushanna

GoKaliningrad (Travel App)

GoKaliningrad is an application for tourists in the Kaliningrad region.
It allows you to plan routes, listen to an audio guide and get the best deals from local establishments.
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
