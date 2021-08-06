Remy Lewandowski

One Rainy Wish

One Rainy Wish fanart visualart digitalart photoshop coverartwork jimihendrix music personalwork procreate illustration
"It's only a dream, I'd love to tell somebody about this dream.
The sky was filled with a thousand stars
While the Sun kissed the mountains blue
And eleven moons played across the rainbow
Above me and you"
Illustration inspired by Jimi Hendrix song "One Rainy Wish" born out of a dream he had.

