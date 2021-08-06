Roman Vasilev
Skyur.app: Wireframes

tags subscribe members interaction animation feed rss app rss news app wireframes articles ios app skyur.app medium nocode nakedscience usatoday techcrunch
Skyur.app is a new IT service offering media an easy and convenient way to create customised apps — medium with the strongest possible bond.

The first step in creating an app design is wireframes.

While speaking about media products, people would mostly say "there's nothing to invent there".  However, our experience shows that there’s always  room for improvement – in any product.

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/projects/skyur-app

