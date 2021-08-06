Skyur.app: Wireframes

Skyur.app is a new IT service offering media an easy and convenient way to create customised apps — medium with the strongest possible bond.

The first step in creating an app design is wireframes.

While speaking about media products, people would mostly say "there's nothing to invent there". However, our experience shows that there’s always room for improvement – in any product.

┈┈┈┈┈

Case study at: https://flatstudio.co/projects/skyur-app

┈┈┈┈┈

Flatstudio · Instagram · Facebook · Twitter

P.S. Follow us & Like [L] this shot to share the love! 😍