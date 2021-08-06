ERIC mobile application

The ERIC is a progressive web applications.

Its a career guidance platform with resources to learn about yourself & your career options.

The app focused on Gen Z generation. It aims to inspire future talent on their career opportunities, companies, and industries.

ERIC educates young people in ways they learn best, working collaboratively with educators and you to ensure they have access to the best career information, all in one space.

