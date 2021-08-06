ERIC mobile application

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The ERIC is a progressive web applications.
Its a career guidance platform with resources to learn about yourself & your career options.
The app focused on Gen Z generation. It aims to inspire future talent on their career opportunities, companies, and industries.
ERIC educates young people in ways they learn best, working collaboratively with educators and you to ensure they have access to the best career information, all in one space.
Please feel free to get in touch and press "L" if you like my work <3