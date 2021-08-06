Bilal Arabi

Traveling or company discovering UX/UI app

Hi! 👋
A travel app that i create it in a short time but with a very cool result.
Here is an app service that give you some places around the world to choose one to get great and awesome vacation.
Also, you can see the top-selling hotels with good prices, and you can discover the activities that the company have with travels feedbacks about the place you search for.
