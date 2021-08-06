Design a Hand Drawn Font in Affinity Designer and Glyphs Mini

Hello everyone!

Happy Friday! Hope your week has treated you well and that you are looking forward to the weekend. Just dropping in to share my newest class with you. As many of you might know already, in addition to the work I do as an illustrator, my initial career began in graphic design and marketing. From designing graphics, logos and layout to designing prints and surface pattern work. I really enjoy the process of finding creative solutions in design work and I absolutely fell in love with typography.

In this class, I will walk you through my process on how to create a simple hand drawn font. I will take you through my whole process of creating a hand drawn font from ideation, sketching, digitizing in Affinity Designer and then getting your letterforms into the Glyphs software (Mac version). I am sharing my process as I find that often, courses relating to font/typeface design are almost exclusively done in Adobe software and I wanted to highlight that there are other options and I have found that the Affinity software can be used to do similar things. Before we jump right into the font making process though, I wanted to share a quick mini overview on designing type.

We will cover things like typography anatomy basics, the difference between serif fonts and san serif fonts, the different parts of a latter and variables to keep in mind when it comes to type design. Then, we will talk more about where to find font inspiration, some of my favorite type design books, ideation when it comes to building out your letter style. Then, as we begin to create our font, we will apply those typography basic so we can create a cohesive font.

I hope you find the course helpful! You can find the course here: https://skl.sh/3luytrJ