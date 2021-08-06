becky.design

pixel art v2 - olympics

becky.design
becky.design
  • Save
pixel art v2 - olympics pixelartist 16bit 8bit illustration pixel art pixels
Download color palette

using these warm ups to experiment with pixelzzzz

8fb69ba665e71a5905316c4a19166c3f
Rebound of
Design a badge inspired by a Summer Olympic sport.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
becky.design
becky.design

More by becky.design

View profile
    • Like