Serhii Diachenko

STREAMLINE VIDEO & AUDIO HOSTIN

STREAMLINE VIDEO & AUDIO HOSTIN style light glassmorphism desktop web design ux ui
Streamline is a visual concept audio & video-hosting. The website takes the advantage of light background adding even more style to the audio and video content. Here's a look at the main page of landing!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
