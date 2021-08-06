Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Craig Seagreen

Candy Bunny

Craig Seagreen
Craig Seagreen
  • Save
Candy Bunny magic cartoon candy bunny game art game design drawing graphic design motion graphics 3d branding ui logo character design vector character design illustrator cute illustration
Download color palette

Artwork for an online game achievement. Happy Friday everyone!

Find me on Instagram if you enjoy my work. :)
https://www.instagram.com/craigseagreen/

Craig Seagreen
Craig Seagreen

More by Craig Seagreen

View profile
    • Like