Yekaan - Landingpage

Yekaan - Landingpage trending minimal chat bot chat box chat design minimal video chat theme web webdesign landing page site design ux ui uidesign messenger app messenger header intro illustration interface
Hi Friends 👋
This is another landing page design for chatting platform.

Hope you guys like it! 💜
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget to press "L"

Thank you

