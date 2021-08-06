Yesterday I experimented around with gradients, transparency, and blur and made a pretty neat-looking shot. So I decided to upload it here! It's completely realistic as an actual app, but it looks cool, so eh whatever.

I'm really proud of this. There's something wrong with it, though. I just can't tell what...

If you have any feedback or comments, please let me know. Just be nice, I'm only 13 lol

Press L if you liked :)