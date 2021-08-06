Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sofia Pincolini

Dayli Ui #002

Dayli Ui #002 app ux ui design
This is my second challenge. It's a credit card checkout form. I decided to use the boots because I liked that yellow that inspired me to design the rest of the form.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
