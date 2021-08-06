Text Effects

Limelight Stationery Mockup

Limelight Stationery Mockup card mockup mockup card business card animation motion graphics graphic design branding ui illustration design 80s logo text logo designposter 3d text 3d stationary
We invite you to focus on bold minimalism and supreme quality with this high-res PSD scene. It has everything you need to present corporate identity, branding, typographical project and illustrations. The set includes an A6 paper mockup and a 3,5x2 inch business card for your artistic wanderings. And 2 shadow overlays perfectly match the message of the scene. Do you need anything else to do perfect work? Almost forgot about the tools for extra-realistic appearance: these are 3 shadow options, coming for all the movable elements from the scene. Your project will be a hit!

