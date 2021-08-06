Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vishu

Banner Design on Map Settings in 3Ds Max

Vishu
Vishu
  • Save
Banner Design on Map Settings in 3Ds Max 3ds max course in delhi 3ds max training institute 3ds max training in delhi 3ds max classes 3ds max course
Download color palette

This design is made on Photoshop, I combined images with text using layer masking. In order to know about the topic of the banner design, you can go through this blog: https://www.admecindia.co.in/architecture-interior/bump-vs-displacement-map-in-3ds-max-with-v-ray-5/

Vishu
Vishu

More by Vishu

View profile
    • Like