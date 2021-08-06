Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Text Effects

Modern Business Card Mock-Up Template

Text Effects
Text Effects
  • Save
Modern Business Card Mock-Up Template mockup motion graphics graphic design animation branding ui illustration design 80s logo text logo designposter 3d text 3d card mockup business card business modern
Download color palette

💟💟 Download Link 💟 💟
🧿✅ Get UNLIMITED Templates! ✅🧿

High Resolution 4000 × 3000 px
Editable Design via Smart Objects
Editable Background Color
Organized and named layers
Fully Customizable
Layered PSD file
300 DPI

Text Effects
Text Effects

More by Text Effects

View profile
    • Like