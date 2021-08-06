Car Website UI - Car Consultation

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello guys!
Faun is an electric car rental service that is looking to redefine the way cross-border and long trip experience is perceived. Faun will take care of everything a client needs along the road, things like charging or getting a driver for specific places, making the trip comfortable as a city commute but with the benefits of fast traveling.
We are open to new opportunities, send your business inquiry
to mdtofajjalmirza618@gmail.com
Thanks for watching! 🙂
