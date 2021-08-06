Axawing Logo Letter A Hexagon

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
**Axawing Logo Letter A**
—
Need memorable for your company ? you came to the right place. This logo is very easy to edit. text 100% using a free. What are you waiting for ? Order now.
—
**INFORMATION**
– 100% Vector Logo
– Resizable
– Editable Text
—
**INCLUDED IN THE ZIP FILE**
– AI Version CS
– EPS version 10 vector files
– PNG Transparent
– Easy Editable
– Font txt (contains Font Name and Link website for download)
– if you are still having trouble changing the text in the design, contact me anytime for help. Don’t hesitate and enjoy your day. email attachment (Readme.Jpg).
—
*Note : Please Contact me if you want to buy Exclusive*
Download In Creative Market : https://bit.ly/3ywh85o
or contact me for exclusive Logo : Cyberdeveloper17@gmail.com