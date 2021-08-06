Social Media - Creciente Lingerie

Art Direction and Photography for Social Networks

I embraced a home aesthetic with close-up shots and a homely beam of light with the idea of ​​bringing the public closer to the nature of a selfie at home. The new line of handmade lingerie by Creciente, circulates among the slowfashion taking care of every detail in production and manufacturing.

___________________________________________________________

Dirección de arte y Fotografía para Redes Sociales

Acogi una estética casera con tomas cercanas y una haz de luz hogareño con la idea de acercar al público a lo propio de una selfie en el hogar. La nueva línea de lenceria hecha a mano by Creciente, circula entre el slowfashion cuidando cada detalle en producción y manufactura.