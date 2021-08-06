Social Media - Creciente Lingerie

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Art Direction and Photography for Social Networks
I embraced a home aesthetic with close-up shots and a homely beam of light with the idea of bringing the public closer to the nature of a selfie at home. The new line of handmade lingerie by Creciente, circulates among the slowfashion taking care of every detail in production and manufacturing.
Dirección de arte y Fotografía para Redes Sociales
Acogi una estética casera con tomas cercanas y una haz de luz hogareño con la idea de acercar al público a lo propio de una selfie en el hogar. La nueva línea de lenceria hecha a mano by Creciente, circula entre el slowfashion cuidando cada detalle en producción y manufactura.