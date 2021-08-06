Rifqi Naufal

Bella Donna

Bella Donna nft artist nft collector nft community pablo picasso picasso abstrak contemporary contemporary art cubisme cubism collector nftart illustration nfts nft feminism woman feminime feminist
Dont compare yourself with others. No matter your race, religion, skin color, and country of origin, be proud and stay true to yourself. Because all women are Beautiful.
COLLECT HERE :
https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/63237025869001154755888122433997460075499714452145955585600735047308411928577/

