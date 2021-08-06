Nnamdi

Baby Tracker Concept

Nnamdi
Nnamdi
  • Save
Baby Tracker Concept ux logo vector illustration typography app product design ui design branding
Download color palette

Just a concept to track the growth and development of a baby 👶
.
.
What do you think?
.
.
.
.
#ui #uidesign #uiux #uiblogger #uixbuzz #uiuxgram #uiuxnigeria #uitrends #uiuxdesign #uidesigner #uiuxdesigns #uiinspiration #uisource #uiuxdesigner #uiuxdesigns #uidesignpatterns #ux #uxdesign #uxdesigner #uxui #uxinspiration #uxbrainy #uxprocess #uxdesignmastery #webdesign #designer #logodesign #design #design #designers #branding #comment #graphicdesign #productdesign

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Nnamdi
Nnamdi

More by Nnamdi

View profile
    • Like