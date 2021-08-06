kaavya cs

Typographic poster

Typographic poster
The idea for this wallpaper stemmed from unconsciously staring at the pc screen ,designing/studying or even looking for inspirations for hours on end. This results in most of ours eye-sight weakening , ironically strengthens our eye for design!

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
