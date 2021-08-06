Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chartered Life | Monogram

Chartered Life | Monogram corporate logo company logo minimalism minimal design modern logo design logo design branding design visual identity brand identity typography logo illustration icon branding vector graphic design design
“I like it’s honesty, it’s complex simplicity. Life gives you sharp corners. We help soften them. It’s clarity and it’s permanence, it’s silence in strength signifying a place of trust.” - Our ethos behind the brand identity design for Chartered Life Insurance Company Ltd.

Want to get in touch or ask a question?
DM or email us at cropcirclecreative@gmail.com

