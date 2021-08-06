Kevin Daněk

Guild Wars 2 - Legendary Armory (Mockup)

Kevin Daněk
Kevin Daněk
  • Save
Guild Wars 2 - Legendary Armory (Mockup) ncsoft arenanet gw2 guild wars 2 ui design
Download color palette

My mockup of Legendary Armory before it was officially released.

The current implementation of Legendary Armory lacks any sort of preview of *the actual* armory. This mockup addressed that right from the start.

All rights, title and interest in and to such content remains with ArenaNet or NCsoft, as applicable.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Kevin Daněk
Kevin Daněk

More by Kevin Daněk

View profile
    • Like