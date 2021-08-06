UI Design - Car rental apps

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Friends! 👋
today I made an exploration of the Car rental apps, in this design concept I am use minimalist colors, and give more detail for functionality.
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow for more UI Design, etc.
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate?
Shoot your business inquiry to
aufaismail07@gmail.com
Instagram : www.instagram.com/blknglyr_