day 3: bamboo panda

day 3: bamboo panda graphic digital design visual branding panda logo panda challenge graphic designer graphic design logo designer vector lineart illusration leaves bamboo logodesign logo inkscape dailylogochallenge
This is my logo for day 3 of the #dailylogochallenge . I chose to add some bamboo (and leaves) to the logo to add some color to it.

