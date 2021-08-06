Precious Anizoba

Lushh skincare shop app design

Lushh skincare shop app design beauty app beauty online store modern recommended products search add to cart shopping shopping app skincare app skincare mobile app mobile app website ui product design ux graphic design
Here is skincare shop app which shows all the products offered as well as recommended products. The next page shows product description, price and an option to select the quantity you want to add to cart. I tried to make it clean, simple and modern. Let me know your thoughts on this.

