Dylan Winters

Simone Biles ✦✦✦ Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters
Simone Biles
✦✦✦
Brand Identity Concept / Personal Case Study

Simone deserves to be recognized for all that she's accomplished and overcome, and I hope this logo represents that.

This concept for Simone Biles is meant to solidify a single icon, one that combines her initials S + B with some flair based loosely from her signature.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Dylan Winters
Dylan Winters

