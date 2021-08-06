It's not that easy to do sports every day. A workout checklist is one of the ways to motivate yourself. Tick the box every time you complete some exercise. For instance, you can do push ups, squats, burpees, etc. It is also an option to use this template for training other people. Show them how much they can do in just one hour. By the way, the template is free to download. Follow the link: https://thegoodocs.com/checklist-templates/pink-workout-checklist-free-google-docs-template.php