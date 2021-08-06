Free Google Docs Templates

Tea Party Invitation - free Google Docs Template

Tea Party Invitation
This cute tea party invitation is a special creation of our designers. It is intended for those who love coziness. Because there is nothing better than a cup of ginger tea and good company in the evening. Gather all your friends in one place and enjoy this time! The template is free and it can be edited in Google Docs easily. Follow the link: https://thegoodocs.com/invitation-templates/tea-party-invitation-free-google-docs-template.php

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
