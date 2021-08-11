Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aviasales Redesign Concept (Web UI)

Aviasales Redesign Concept (Web UI) sky fly webdesign design 3d ux concept landing web ui travel plane air
Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Today we share our UI concept for largest air travel aggregator in Russia ✈️
Have a project? - Contact us: contact@flumberg.com
Visit our site: flumberg.com

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
