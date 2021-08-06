Giane Display and Body Text Font

Giane serif is a serif font family with old style as body text and modern contemporary as display, it's a very harmonious blend, this makes Giane very easy to read and beautiful.

Giane Text is created and inspired by old style fonts with a modifications to newer and fresher serif shapes.

Giane complet family comes with 16 fonts, 7 different weights, oblique and true italic including display and body text.

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/xdcreative/giane/