Giane Display and Body Text Font

Giane serif is a serif font family with old style as body text and modern contemporary as display, it's a very harmonious blend, this makes Giane very easy to read and beautiful.
Giane Text is created and inspired by old style fonts with a modifications to newer and fresher serif shapes.
Giane complet family comes with 16 fonts, 7 different weights, oblique and true italic including display and body text.
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/xdcreative/giane/