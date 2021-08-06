Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Slide deck for Simple.org

Creating a slide deck about Simple and got to draw this true growth chart. Creating tools for India, Bangladesh, and Ethiopia means designing for enormous populations with many health facilities.

Posted on Aug 6, 2021
Head of design on Simple for over 800k patients with high BP

