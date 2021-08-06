Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Stat of JavaScript web UI frameworks  

These stats clearly show that React, Angular and Vue.js are the most popular frontend frameworks among developers, while Svelte, Preact, LitElement and Alpine.js frameworks show promising levels of satisfaction.
Posted on Aug 6, 2021
